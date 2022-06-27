Bristol City player on verge of permanent transfer to League One club

Bristol City striker Saikou Janneh is set to complete a permanent move to League One outfit Cambridge United, according to BristolLive.

The U’s are reportedly set to pay a ‘minimal fee’ to the Robins to secure the services of the 22-year-old, who was left out of first-team pre-season plans by manager Nigel Pearson this week.

The Gambian forward joined the Ashton Gate outfit in 2018 from non-league Clevedon Town, having moved to England at the age of 13 and subsequently joining Bath City a couple of years later.

Literally 99% of Bristol City fans should be scoring 28/28 on this Robins quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE BRISTOL CITY FOUNDED? 1894 1899 1904 1909

Having spent time out on loan at both Torquay United and Newport County, Janneh finally made his City debut in April 2021, and then scored his first goal a few months later in EFL Cup action against Forest Green Rovers.

Janneh spent the rest of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town, and the third tier is where he will be returning to with Cambridge when Mark Bonner’s side complete the deal to take him to the Abbey Stadium.

The Verdict

Now 22 years old, Janneh will have probably realised his time at City was coming to an end.

The Robins already have a very effective attacking trio of Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin and Andreas Weimann, and Nigel Pearson will probably be looking for fresh reinforcements on top of that.

Janneh hasn’t shown much in his recent loan spells to suggests he deserves a chance in City’s first-team, and a move to Cambridge represents a fresh start in his career.

He will be hoping to hit the ground running under Bonner’s management, and if he starts firing the goals in, he could be back in the Championship sooner rather than later.