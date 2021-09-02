Bristol City player makes transfer admission following recent events

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore has admitted to Bristol Live that he wanted to move on loan so that he could play regularly as opposed to being a squad player at Ashton Gate.

The 24-year-old recently completed a season long loan move to Scottish club Hearts and will now be looking to show the Robins what they’re missing during the campaign ahead.

Moore hasn’t played a minute of Sky Bet Championship football since Nigel Pearson took over and understandably became frustrated with life at Ashton Gate prior to moving north of the border.

Now the centre back has revealed exactly why he felt he had to move , as he stated the following:

“I have two years left on my contract at Bristol City and, at 24, I couldn’t afford to sit around and not play.

“I appreciate the manager’s honesty letting me come up here to play for this big club. Something as exciting as Hearts in a lovely city was too attractive to turn down.”

20 quiz questions about Bristol City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 1. Who did Bristol City sign Rob Atkinson from? Oxford United Cambridge United Lincoln City Blackpool

Since moving to Bristol City from French side RC Lens, Moore has spent time out on loan with five different clubs and will be hoping that this current spell can get him back into Pearson’s plans moving forwards.

Still aged only 24, Moore has two years left to run on his contract at Ashton Gate and could still have a future with the second tier outfit.

The Verdict

This is yet another opportunity for Moore to prove that he should be given another chance by Pearson, as he has been unlucky with injuries over the years.

He still has a lot to give at 24 and arguably still hasn’t reached the peak of his career after being shipped out on loan so many times in quick succession.

The Scottish Premiership offers him a new challenge but surely he will be hoping that he has some sort of future at Ashton Gate after being with the club for so long.

Overall this move could work out for him in various ways and for now his focus will be on getting a full season under his belt in Scotland.