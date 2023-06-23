Whilst some Championship clubs are standing still in the summer transfer window with it officially opening last week, Bristol City have gone full steam ahead with plans to improve their squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Nigel Pearson is clearly wasting no time and he has already added some Championship experience to his back-line in the form of QPR's Rob Dickie, a left-sided defender in Brighton's Haydon Roberts and versatile defender/midfielder Ross McCrorie from Aberdeen.

With a move well on track for Derby County midfielder Jason Knight as well, there is clearly a plan in place at Ashton Gate and there is money to spend - and that is with or without talented teenager Alex Scott whose future remains up in the air.

One player whose future at City is pretty clear though is Han-Noah Massengo, who according to Goal in France is once again seriously interesting Championship champions Burnley.

It is believed that Massengo is at the top of Vincent Kompany's list when it comes to strengthening his midfield department, and there is said to have been initial exchanges between the Frenchman and the Clarets without an offer being put on the table for his services.

What is Han-Noah Massengo's Bristol City situation?

Despite investing an initial £2.7 million into Massengo when he arrived from Monaco in 2019, Bristol City are set to lose the midfielder for next-to nothing next week, with a compensation fee of just £260,000 owed.

He penned a four-year deal as an 18-year-old at Ashton Gate, but it became apparent earlier in the 2022-23 season that Massengo would not be extending his contract with the club, which led to Nigel Pearson dropping him from the squad.

After 110 appearances for the Robins, Massengo departed in January on loan back to his home nation with Auxerre, seeing out his contract in the top flight of French football and playing 14 times in Ligue 1.

Would Han-Noah Massengo be a good signing for Burnley?

At the age of 21, Massengo still has plenty of potential and he showed at times for Bristol City that he is an incredibly talented player - he just didn't show it enough.

Having played in Ligue 1 for the second half of last season though, Massengo now has experience of playing regularly at a decent level, and it's no surprise therefore to see Kompany is keen.

Massengo is technically sound and creative and he could form a good double act with Josh Cullen in the middle of the park at Turf Moor, and for a fee of less than £300,000 it's a no-brainer for Burnley to be considering.