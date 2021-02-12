Bristol City player emerges as loan target for League One club

Swindon Town are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City goalkeeper Jose Wollacott on loan according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wollacott is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Championship side this season, as they look to finish in the top-six heading into the second half of this year’s campaign.

Bristol City are sat tenth in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Wollacott is behind both Daniel Bentley and Max O’Leary in the pecking order in Dean Holden’s plans between the posts, and it seems highly unlikely that he’ll be challenging for a spot in the matchday squad this term.

He’s set for a loan move to Swindon Town it seems, with the League One side desperate to add a goalkeeper to their squad in the near future.

Swindon recently confirmed that AFC Bournemouth loanee Mark Travers had been recalled from his loan spell at the club, so that he can cover for Asmir Begovic, who has picked up an injury in Jason Tindall’s team.

Swindon are currently sat 22nd in the League One table, and are only in the bottom-four on goal difference heading into their final 18 matches of this year’s campaign.

If Wollacott is to arrive, then he could be in line to make his debut for the club at the weekend, when Swindon take on relegation-threatened rivals Bristol Rovers, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

Did these former Bristol City players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than what they signed for?

1 of 15 Did Niclas Eliasson leave for a higher or lower fee? Higher Lower

The Verdict:

This is a move that works for all parties involved.

It was a shame to see Travers recalled from his loan spell with Swindon Town, but they don’t have a recognised senior option between the posts, which will be a real concern.

Wollacott has a point to prove in senior football, and will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with the League One side, as they battle to retain their status as a club in the third-tier.

I think this could be a smart signing by Swindon Town.