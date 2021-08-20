Bristol City player completes move to EFL side

Bristol City winger Owura Edwards has joined Exeter City on loan for the season, the club have confirmed.

Edwards joined City from Newport County in 2019, and has since made four first-team appearances for the Robins across all competitions.

Last season, the 20-year-old spent time on loan at Grimsby Town, making 20 appearances for the Mariners in the first half of the campaign and registering five assists in total.

Edwards was recalled by City midway through the season following the departure of Ian Holloway, with Grimsby subsequently being relegated from League Two to the National League.

The winger made three Championship appearances for City in the second half of the season, starting once and making two cameos as a substitute.

Edwards has now completed another loan move to League Two, though, having been unable to feature under Nigel Pearson thus far this term.

Exeter City have completed the season-long loan signing of the winger, but the Robins will have a recall option in January should they wish to bring him back early.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Edwards for a number of reasons.

He won’t be out of his comfort zone too much given that he’s based in the South West, so he won’t have to uproot or relocate.

Exeter play an attractive brand of football under Matt Taylor, too, meaning that they should get the best out of a skilful, tricky player like Edwards.

They work well with younger players, too, so it’s hard to find a lot to grumble about regarding this move.