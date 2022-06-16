Bristol City player attracting transfer interest from host of EFL sides including Lincoln City

Ryley Towler has shown plenty of potential as a young player so far and is said to be highly rated at Bristol City.

However, the 20-year-old has lacked first team experience throughout his career so far having made 14 appearances for National League side Grimsby and four Championship appearances in total for the Robins.

Therefore, the club are open to letting him leave on a loan deal this summer as he hopes to be able to find some regular first team football elsewhere.

This looks like it should be an easy task for him though as Football Insider have reported that six league clubs are interested in his services for next season being named as Lincoln City, Forest Green Rovers, Cheltenham Town, Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers and Salford City.

No official move has been made by any club so far, although it doesn’t seem as though his parent club will stand in the way of him getting a move this summer, knowing it’s his next natural step in his career and if it goes well it could benefit them as a club too.

The youngster remains under contract at Ashton Gate until 2024 so there is no urgency for a permanent deal to be done, and will give them the information they need going into the final year of his contract next summer.

The Verdict:

A loan deal to one of these teams seems to be a sensible idea for everyone involved. He is a highly rated youngster and will no doubt be desperate for the opportunity to play regular first team football and prove what he can do on loan.

Furthermore, it’s clear the defender won’t be getting used at Bristol City this summer but this move could lead to him getting the opportunity next season, if he can develop his game and settle into a first team setting well.

There seems to be a lot of opportunity for the player to get a move elsewhere this summer which is positive although the club may want to target a team such as Lincoln, who will be hoping to push up the table next season or a Forest Green who have just gained promotion and are set for a fresh start.

Regardless of where he goes though, the main thing is he is given the opportunity to play first team football regularly as this will allow Bristol City to analyse the best next steps for him.