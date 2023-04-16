Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott is now attracting interest from Germany, according to a report from The Sun.

The 19-year-old is reportedly on the wanted lists of many teams ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Robins' star continuing to stand out at Championship level and also impressing in the FA Cup against Manchester City earlier this year.

Attracting praise from many pundits for his performance against Pep Guardiola's side, he seems destined to leave Nigel Pearson's side in the summer despite the fact he still has two years remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate.

Leicester City and West Ham's interest

Leicester see Scott as a potential replacement for James Maddison, who could also be the subject of major transfer interest when the summer window comes along.

However, it's currently unclear whether the Foxes will be in the Premier League next season and that could play a big part in whether they can make a move for the 19-year-old or not.

It would be difficult to see Maddison staying at the King Power Stadium if they are relegated - but even if they sell him for a decent amount of money - Leicester could still be priced out of a move for him.

West Ham, meanwhile, view him as a potential successor to Declan Rice, who has been an integral figure at the London Stadium in recent years and is also a crucial cog in Gareth Southgate's England machine.

Interest from elsewhere

Liverpool are believed to have watched him in action last month - but Jurgen Klopp's team could face a considerable amount of competition for his signature.

Not only are top-flight teams interested in recruiting him, but also the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, with interest from Germany now being reported as well.

Should Alex Scott be open to a switch abroad?

It has been claimed that he would be open to a switch abroad and you can understand why that would be the case considering how successful Jadon Sancho was at Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is thriving at the same club and with this in mind, the Bundesliga could be an ideal place for the 19-year-old to develop before potentially coming back and impressing in the English top flight.

Already on the radar of some big teams in England, he would surely feature even more prominently on their shortlist if he makes the move abroad and impresses there.

It may take him some time to adapt to life in Germany if he did make the move there - but as long as he's playing regularly - he shouldn't have too many difficulties in his quest to settle into life in a new country.

He just needs to ensure that he's fully ready to make this jump - because his mental well-being has to come first. If he feels more comfortable remaining in England, he shouldn't feel ashamed about rejecting a move abroad if the opportunity came along.