Bristol City player agrees temporary Ashton Gate departure

Bristol City winger Jonny Smith has agreed to join Swindon Town on a season-long loan deal, according to reports from Football Insider.

Smith spent last season on loan in League Two, and established himself as arguably one of the most dangerous wingers in the division for Oldham Athletic.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 28 League Two appearances for the Latics, registering six assists. The attacker also bagged in the FA Cup against Gateshead, and against Fleetwood in the EFL Trophy.

Smith will now be looking to carry on his development elsewhere having failed to make an impact in pre-season, with a loan move to League One reportedly in the offing.

According to Football Insider, Swindon Town are set to complete the season-long loan signing of Smith, with Richie Wellens’ side looking to impress upon their return to the third tier.

It looks set to be a real coup for Swindon, after Championship side Wycombe Wanderers tabled a bid for the wide-man earlier this month.

The Verdict

Smith endured a fantastic season in League Two last term, and a loan move to League One is definitely the correct next step in his career.

Swindon play a really attractive, attacking brand of football under Wellens, and a fast, skilful and creative player like Smith should thrive in that set-up.

If he has a good season in League One, then there is no reason to suggest why he can’t be a key player for City in League One the year after.