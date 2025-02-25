EFL expert Ali Maxwell has suggested that Bristol City "don't believe" in their play-off hopes despite the Robins being well-placed heading into the final fixtures of the season.

It feels like we're once again at a crossroads with City, where they either push forward to secure a top-six finish or slip once again into mid-table mediocrity.

Since their return to the Championship in 2015-16, it has always been the latter, with their best finish in the past nine seasons being eighth place in 2018-19, when they fell just four points short of sixth-placed Derby County.

This season, the play-offs are arguably more open than ever before and the Robins' comeback win against Middlesbrough on Friday night will give them hope that this year it is more than plausible that they can achieve their goal.

Championship Play-Off Picture (As of 25/02/25 AM) TEAM PLD GD PTS 5 West Brom 34 +13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 +5 51 7 Coventry City 34 +4 50 8 Bristol City 34 +5 49 9 Watford 34 -3 48 10 Norwich City 34 +8 47

However, they still have to face the top five in the league, and with their away form still a major concern, the question remains: is this finally their year, or are they once again chasing a goal that remains out of reach?

Ali Maxwell remains unconvinced about Bristol City's play-off hopes

On the Not Top 20 Podcast, EFL expert Ali Maxwell suggested that, despite Bristol City's encouraging league position, both fans and pundits remain sceptical about their chances of securing a place in the play-offs come May.

"I don't feel like anyone is that excited about Bristol City's play-off charge because they don't believe in it," said Maxwell.

"There are loads of factors that go into why fans don't seem that engaged or enamoured by things. Lots of neutrals would look at them and think, 'Yeah, that is a good solid club doing good things, if not spectacular things.'

"It is their tenth season in the Championship. The highest they have finished is eighth, and the lowest they have finished is 19th – maybe it is a bit of boredom and stasis. It doesn't feel like there is a lot of love for those running the club, whether that is owners or those making decisions on behalf of them.

"Manning doesn't have a personality that whips up a fanbase or a personality that will win extra points on top of what the club is doing on the pitch.

"The football they play is alright, but it isn't incredible, and it isn't exciting or unbelievably boring either.

"It is a bit sad that Bristol City are in a great position with 12 games to go, and the general feeling is, 'No, we are not good enough, we won't make it, we never quite make it.' Normally, you have the opposite at this stage of the season."

The lack of excitement around Bristol City

As alluded to by Maxwell, it feels like the excitement around the Robins' chances is non-existent with the focus primarily being on sides like Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion.

This could work in Manning's favour, as the lack of pressure might help the team to overperform in a bid to prove both pundits and supporters wrong.

This will require the players to step up, and games against those above them will be crucial if they are to have any hope of making a push for the play-offs.

Ultimately, a top-six spot for Bristol City would be a surprise, but with their solid foundation and flashes of brilliance from Anis Mehmeti and Scott Twine, they could yet have the right ingredients for a remarkable late push.