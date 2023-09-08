Bristol City have established themselves as a mainstay of the Championship over the last decade or so.

The Robins have spent just two seasons outside of the second division since gaining promotion in 2007.

While the club has not yet come close to gaining promotion to the Premier League, the team has still consistently finished middle of the pack in the second tier.

Nigel Pearson led the team to 14th in the table in the previous campaign and will be aiming to see that position climb over the next several months.

Owner Stephen Lansdown will certainly feel the same way, with City setting their sights on a pathway to the top flight after 43 years away from the first division.

Here we look into the details behind Lansdown’s ownership of the Championship side…

What is Stephen Lansdown’s net worth?

According to Forbes, Lansdown has a net worth of $2.3 billion (£1.8 billion), ranking him as the 1,324th richest person in the world.

His fortune reached a peak value in 2021 of $2.6 billion (£2 billion) after seeing a decline in 2020 to $2.1 billion (£1.6 billion).

The 71-year-old has been the majority shareholder at Ashton Gate since 1996 with the team competing in what was called Division 2 (League One) at the time.

He has overseen three promotions and two relegations at City during this period.

What are Stephen Lansdown’s business interests?

Lansdown made his fortune by cofounding a financial-services firm known as Hargreaves Lansdown.

The company works with assets worth up to $50 billion (£40 billion) from over a million different clients.

Lansdown is no longer an active member of the board, having stepped down from the role in 2012.

The Bristol City owner also oversees Bristol Rugby Club, the Bristol Flyers and DZ Racing, committing plenty of resources into the sporting projects of the Bristol area.

However, Bristol City remains his biggest sporting asset from the region.

What are Stephen Lansdown’s plans for Bristol City?

Lansdown’s most recent comments on his plans for the club indicate that he is hoping to cash-in on the Robins’ value by selling to the highest bidder.

Given his age, it comes as no surprise that he may want to walk away from the club at this point.

Lansdown was once the club’s chairman, taking on the role in 2002, but he stepped back from the position in 2011.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol in 2022, he indicated that he is open to selling the club if the right offer arrives.

"I would [sell],” said Lansdown, via the BBC.

“I think if it was the right deal, but I'm not [actively] looking to sell the club.

“I'm looking for people to come in and invest, but some people might want to come in and do the whole thing, and then it would be another discussion.

"I'm 70 this month and the family has been involved for a long time, and we can't keep doing it forever."

However, no suitable offer has seemingly arrived as he remains in control of the club for the time being.