Bristol City owner makes transfer admission regarding talented duo

Bristol City owner Steve Landsdown has confirmed that the club does not need to sell either Antoine Semenyo or Alex Scott this summer.

The pair are two of the top young talents at Ashton Gate, which has seen Premier League and Championship clubs being linked with moves for the duo.

But Landsdown believes that there is no need for the Robins to agree to any potential sale for either player this transfer window.

However, the businessman has admitted that the club would not stand in their way should a Premier League come to the table for negotiations over a move.

“The first thing you have to have is an offer for them which we haven’t got. How do we retain them?” said Landsdown, via BBC Radio Bristol.

“They’re under contract. Antoine’s got two years, Alex has got three and we don’t need to sell them and we don’t want to sell them. So like all these things you have to make offers to make you change your mind because that money can be reinvested to bolster the rest of the squad.

“We did it with Adam Webster, we didn’t want him to go but he was adamant he wanted to so we put a price-tag on him that gave us a good return on him. That’s business.

“I think the transfer market is only with the Premier League sides. They have the capital to do it and the owners who can put the money in to do something but strictly speaking, I don’t think that’s there anymore.”

The club may also need to sell in order to bring new players into the club, but the owner is strong in his belief that Semenyo and Scott can remain with City beyond the summer.

The Verdict

Landsdown makes a lot of sense, why would Semenyo or Scott make the move to a rival when Premier League clubs are already showing some interest?

The pair may yet need to wait another season before getting that move, but City have shown a willingness to sell to top flight opposition in the past so should not stand in their way when the time comes.

That makes City an attractive proposition for younger players, who also know they will be afforded an opportunity in the first team squad at an early stage of their career.

But City do still have some issues that need to be ironed out, with the team one of only two to still be on zero points after two games of the season.