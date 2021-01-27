Bristol City offered key hope as transfer speculation lingers around senior player

Bristol City could yet retain the service of Famara Diedhiou and tie the striker down to fresh terms.

Diedhiou has entered the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate, with reports this month doing the rounds and raising fresh speculation that he’s going to be on the move.

Sky Sports reported how Pyramids FC are interested in signing Diedhiou, whilst Middlesbrough’s name continues to be thrown into the mix.

However, a report from Bristol Live has stated that a move to Egypt wouldn’t appeal to the 28-year-old and there’s very little chance of that happening.

Additionally it is noted that Diedhiou would prefer to stay put and sign a new contract at Ashton Gate, if the offer that goes down is the right one.

Diedhiou has been a consistent source of goals at Ashton Gate, scoring 13 times in each of his first two seasons with the club. That was backed up by a further 12 Championship goals last season.

Again, Diedhiou has been important for Dean Holden this season, scoring six times in the Championship and adding a further two goals in the FA Cup.

Last night, Diedhiou struck twice against Huddersfield Town, securing a 2-1 win for the Robins.

The Verdict

Diedhiou is a vitally important player in this Bristol City squad.

Holden knows he needs him and there’s got to be massive hope at the club that the striker gets a new deal signed.

His best years are coming in the next couple of seasons and it would be disappointing from a Bristol City point of view if they are elsewhere.

