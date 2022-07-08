Bristol City, Norwich and Sunderland launch transfer enquiry for eight-cap international

Championship rivals Bristol City, Norwich City and Sunderland have all submitted enquiries to Manchester City regarding the availability of winger Marlos Moreno, according to a report from AS.

The 25-year-old spent the 2021/22 campaign with Belgian club Kortrijk, recording two goals in 32 appearances as he managed to assert himself as an important asset for his former loan side in the Jupiler Pro League.

First arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, the Colombian has been sent out on loan seven times since then and doesn’t look likely to be a big part of Pep Guardiola’s plans going into next season either.

With this, the 25-year-old is likely to be available once more and may even be available for less than the £4.75m it took for City to lure him away from Atletico Nacional six years ago.

Failing to kick on at an international level with just eight caps to his name, the Colombian may want to secure a move away as quickly as possible, though it’s currently unclear whether the second-tier trio will pay the amount needed to lure him to their respective causes.

He has had offers from clubs abroad this summer according to this report from AS, but is keen to ply his trade in England, even if that means dropping down to the second tier.

The Verdict:

These are three good offers for the 25-year-old with the trio all having a good chance of being successful next season, even if their chances of promotion differ.

Norwich will be one of the favourites to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking with Dean Smith already having Championship promotion-winning experience under his belt with Aston Villa.

The Robins, meanwhile, have moved quickly to secure some impressive targets in recent months and are in a good position to push on despite finishing in an underwhelming league place last term with Nigel Pearson’s men hoping to be battling at the right end of the division.

And there’s certainly a role for Moreno to play at the Stadium of Light too, with Jack Clarke and Aiden McGeady’s departures leaving Alex Neil in desperate need of more depth and quality on the wing.

However, none of these teams should be willing to pay anywhere close to the amount it took City to lure him to the Etihad Stadium, so it will be interesting to see how much Guardiola’s side value him at.