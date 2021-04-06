Bristol City news round-up: Relegation warning, Pundit talks up summer target, Pearson on out-of-contract players

The start of April has been poor from a Bristol City perspective with Nigel Pearson’s side losing twice and producing two dismal performances.

The focus will now be on how they respond against Nottingham Forest on the weekend but there’s likely to be lots of chatter amongst supporters about their longer-term future as well, particularly with Pearson still yet to sign a new deal.

We’ve rounded up all the latest City news from the start of the month…

Pearson offers stark relegation warning

The City boss offered a stark warning after the defeat to Coventry yesterday, suggesting his side could still go down this term.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, Pearson didn’t hold back in his assessment of a “really poor” performance from the Robins.

He added: “It’s a situation at the moment where I think our players have to understand that we are still very much in a fragile position.

“We are certainly not safe and if we play like that for the rest of the season, we are in danger of being relegated.”

Monday’s defeat leaves the Robins 14th and 14 points above the bottom three with six games left of the season – though that cushion could be reduced significantly as Rotherham United have four games in hand.

Reported City target draws praise from Richie Wellens

The South West club are one of a number of Championship sides, alongside Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers, that have been linked with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old was back in the goals against Gillingham on Monday and, speaking on EFL on Quest, former Salford boss Richie Wellens heaped praise on him.

“I love Jerry Yates to bits,” said Wellens. “He’s good at everything, decent pace, hold up play, confident finish in his 1vs1 today and it’s brilliant how he gets across his man at the front post for his second goal.

“He’s a brilliant professional and I want him to get the most he can out of his career.”

Robins boss aims dig at out-of-contract players

It could be an interesting summer at Ashton Gate, with a significant number of players out of contract at the end of the season.

The Robins’ recent form has not reflected a squad full of players fighting for a new deal and, speaking to the Bristol Post, Pearson suggested there are a number that aren’t doing a good job of earning a fresh contract.

He said: “We’ve got a number of players out of contract this summer and probably not doing a very good job at fighting for their place, are they?”