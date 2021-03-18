Bristol City news round-up: Nigel Pearson’s Blackburn verdict, injury update on duo, O’Dowda plan

Bristol City’s season looks set to peter out after a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers last night.

The Robins sit in 13th position after the result, some 12 points off the play-offs and with a wall of teams in-front of them, it looks to be another season of Championship football for them.

There is much to look forward to though – Nigel Pearson is starting to welcome back players from their long injury list and there has been more positive news on a few more of the stricken squad.

Let’s round up the latest news coming from Ashton Gate in the last 24 hours.

No complaints with draw says manager

As mentioned before, City made the long trip up to Lancashire last night and came back down south with a point – a result that Pearson thought was a fair one.

“I think we’ve lost a lot of games this year so it was a good fighting point,” said Pearson, per the Bristol Post.

“They’re a decent side, they pass the ball well, but especially in the second half, we made it particularly difficult for them. So yes, rather satisfying.”

Pearson went on to say that neither side did enough to win the game so a point was fair all round.

Bristol City quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Ashton Gate – But are they true?

1 of 19 1. It is situated in Bs4 True False

Pearson delivers double injury update

It’s well known that Bristol City have had a ridiculous injury list to cope with this season – most of their key players have spent time on the sidelines at some point – but some are coming back to fitness at the back end of the campaign.

Pearson has delivered an update on two of those – one being defender Taylor Moore who has twisted his ankle in training, which you’d imagine would keep him out for a few weeks.

Attacker Marley Watkins meanwhile made a brief cameo against Birmingham City at the weekend – his first Robins appearance since last season and Pearson explained that he just gave him a bit more of a rest as he’s still not fully fit after recovering from a hamstring tear.

O’Dowda to get more match fitness with Ireland

One of Bristol City’s long-term absences this season has been winger Callum O’Dowda, who missed over two months of action at the start of 2021 due to a hamstring injury.

He’s come off the bench in the last two outings for City though and he’s set to step up his fitness levels with the Republic of Ireland after being called up for the upcoming internationals.

O’Dowda has 23 caps for Ireland and he’s set to play a part in their World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg, and could also see action in a friendly against Qatar.