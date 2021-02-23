Bristol City news round-up: Lansdown on new manager, Barton’s Pearson jibe, Liam Walsh boost

It’s been a rough few months for Bristol City fans but there seems to be a lot of new-found positivity after the arrival of new manager

The Ashton Gate faithful will be hoping that his arrival brings a new dawn for the Bs3 club and an upturn in form.

First things first, they face Middlesbrough this evening – a game that Pearson will be in the stands for.

With a new era about to start at City, here’s all the latest Robins news…

Steve Lansdown addresses Pearson hire

The City owner has been very vocal since Dean Holden’s sacking, first discussing the decision on Robins TV and now taking to talkSPORT to discuss the hiring of his replacement.

Via Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, he said: “We had to move quickly as the confidence was slipping away… He [Pearson] was well up on the list of people we wanted to speak to. We’ll talk about things properly in the summer.

“Nigel came top of our list and was available. We had a very good conversation and frank exchange of views on what he and we wanted to do. He’s keen to take it on. It was his decision [to watch tonight; not be in charge]. We wanted someone with the experience.”

New Bristol Rovers boss aims friendly jibe at Pearson

Pearson isn’t the only new face in Bristol as Rovers named Joey Barton as their new boss yesterday as well.

Coincidentally, the two are good friends after meeting at Newcastle United and the new Gas coach could resist aiming a friendly jibe at the City man in an interview with Cari Davies from ITV News.

He said: “Hopefully, at some point I get the chance to stand on the touchline in a competitive fixture and we get an opportunity to see what goes on tactically because I’ve always had Nige’s number whenever I’ve spoken to him. I know a lot more about football than he does, I think he’d be the first to admit that. I’m only joking he’s a great guy.”

Liam Walsh returns for U23s

After dazzling on loan at Coventry City last term, the midfielder has been absent for the whole of the 2020/21 campaign due to injury but it seems he may be close to a return.

The 23-year-old has been named in the starting XI for the U23s game against Cardiff City today.

🔴 Here’s how the young Robins line up for today’s Severnside derby!#BristolCity pic.twitter.com/DsvQljPekJ — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) February 23, 2021

His return looks fantastic news for the Robins and should give Pearson an exciting new midfield option to work with.