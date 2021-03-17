Bristol City news round-up: Development in pursuit of Rangers man, positive injury update, Pearson on future

Bristol City will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers this evening.

The Robins picked up an impressive victory against Birmingham City on Saturday, while Blackburn were beaten 1-0 by Brentford.

Ahead of tonight’s game, we’ve got all the latest City news to keep you right up to date with goings-on in Bs3…

Trio’s international plans revealed

Steven Sessegnon has impressed for City since returning from injury and it appears he’s turned heads outside Bs3 as he’s been called up to Aidy Boothroyd’s England U21s squad.

The Fulham loanee told the club website: “It raises my game, it’s a big opportunity on the big stage and it brings out the best in players, so I look forward to it massively.”

He’s not the only one considering his international ambitions as it is understood Kasey Palmer is trying to sort out his Jamaican passport after receiving a call from the national federation while Nahki Wells has indicated he’s keen to appear more for Bermuda.

City linked with Rangers player, QPR manager rules them out

Reports earlier this week indicated that the Robins were set to battle QPR over a summer deal for Gers’ teenager Josh McPake.

The 19-year-old has impressed on loan at League Two club Harrogate Town since January, with the Championship duo understood to be building up dossiers on him.

R’s boss Mark Warburton appears to have ruled his side out, however, indicating he was unaware of an interest in McPake.

Positive update emerges on injured trio

Nigel Pearson has provided a positive update on injured trio Adam Nagy, Tommy Rowe and Zak Vyner, speaking to the Bristol Post.

Nagy and Vyner missed the game against Birmingham on Saturday but there is a “strong possibility” they could be back in the squad for tonight’s game.

Rowe has been sidelined for longer but the Robins boss revealed he is back training with the first team squad and making progress.

Pearson addresses his Ashton Gate future

The new City boss has made a strong start to life in Bs3 but his future remains a little uncertain, with his current contract only stretching until the end of the season.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, he indicated he would be happy to stay on with the club.

He said: “I’m really enjoying my time here. The discussions which we have are private.

“I understand I have to earn the right as well to remain here but it’s a good club and I’m enjoying working here.

“I would be very pleased to stay.”