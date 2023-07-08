Bristol City have operated rather intelligently in the last few transfer windows and Nigel Pearson will be eager to ensure that he can assemble a squad this summer that is stronger than the one that ended the 2022/23 campaign.

The Robins also enjoyed a fairly productive January transfer window, welcoming Harry Cornick and Anis Mehmeti to Ashton Gate, and stretching it back to last summer, they also managed the captures of Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson.

This summer, Bristol City have already confirmed the additions of Ross McCrorie, Rob Dickie and Haydon Roberts, and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the summer window pans out for them, whilst Alex Scott's situation could play its part in determining how much of a budget Pearson will have to play with.

Which Man City player should Bristol City look to strengthen their interest in?

The Robins have a proven track record of signing up some impressive young players and they have once again identified a more youthful indivdual who possesses fantastic quality.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Robins are battling Swansea City and Reading for the signing of Man City starlet Lewis Fiorini, with the report suggesting the Football League trio are all considering loan moves.

The Scotland U21 international spent last season on loan at Blackpool but was only restricted to 13 league appearances because of an injury picked up near the start of the campaign, although he did really impress when he was fit and available.

Fiorini has also gained experience in League One with Lincoln City and in the second-highest tier of Football in The Netherlands with NAC Breda, and is once again a man in demand ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Why should Bristol City look to strengthen their interest in Man City midfielder Lewis Fiorini?

Fiorini is an exciting talent who has an incredibly high ceiling and whilst Bristol City should do all they can to secure his signing this summer, you get the feeling that Ashton Gate would be an excellent next destination in his development.

A very good passer of the ball who links up very well with his teammates, he also carries the ball forwards well and has the creativity and shooting ability to make an impact in the final third.

He also has a relentless streak out of possession, something that typically comes part and parcel of being involved within the Man City youth set up, which makes him someone who could thrive under the stewardship of Pearson.

Not only would a loan move meet the immediate demands but if he was to succeed and Man City were actively seeking a permanent departure, then you would think that Bristol City would be positioned well to make a permanent move.

If then chasing his permanent arrival, Fiorini would be a signing that would come with a very high potential resale value, and subsequently, he could be sold on from Ashton Gate in the future for a rather hefty fee.