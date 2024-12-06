Veteran Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has revealed he believes that fellow Robins forwards Sinclair Armstrong and Fally Mayulu can go on to have great futures.

The summer transfer window witnessed former Robins youth academy graduate and star man Tommy Conway leave Ashton Gate in favour of joining Middlesbrough.

Many Championship observers assumed that young duo Armstrong and Mayulu, who were signed by the Robins last summer, would act as Conway's replacements.

However, as it turns out, Liam Manning's first-choice striker so far this term has usually been 34-year-old Wells, who has notched five goals in nine Championship starts.

Nahki Wells 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 15 Starts 9 Minutes played 783 Goals 5 Assists 1

Bristol City's Wells makes Armstrong, Mayulu prediction

The striker told the Bristol Post: "Me and Tommy (Conway) had a really good relationship, that's evident, and I'm trying to do the same with them of course.

"I'd be lying if I said I had the same relationship with those two as I did with Tommy, that was a different dynamic because he came up through the youth system, and we spent a lot more time together.

"But Fally and Sincs are two young lads who are going to go on to have great futures and great careers.

"I can still learn a lot off of them, and I'm pretty sure they'll learn a lot from me through experience.

"At the minute, it's probably me more leading by example and there are things that they can look at and try and implement.

"They both have their strengths and we can all complement each other well.

"At the moment it's me trying to lead by example, but if I'm not, there's lots of encouragement and lots of positive influence in and around the training ground.

"Sincs always calls me vet as in veteran, so I'm fully focused on myself, but at the same time, I understand the role I have to play as a senior player and a leader."

Wells' goal scoring exploits may surprise Bristol City faithful

While the Bermuda international has sung the praises of Armstrong and Mayulu, who may go on to become the Robins' main goal-getters in the years to come, it is currently Wells who is carrying a lot of the responsibility.

Only winger Anis Mehmeti, with six, has scored more goals for the West Country outfit in the Championship than Wells so far this term, which is a development which may surprise the Ashton Gate faithful.

Wells boasts bags of Football League experience, but Robins supporters may not have expected him to have already scored five by this stage in the campaign, considering he only managed seven throughout the entirety of last campaign.

However, Manning will be glad that the veteran has stepped up to the plate following Conway's exit, although fans will now be keen to see Armstrong, who has three goals to his name so far this season, and Mayulu, who has just two, get in on the act on a more regular basis.