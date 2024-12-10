This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

There are several players who are set to be out of contract at Bristol City during the summer, but the future of one man in particular is likely to be of significant interest to the supporters.

The Robins will see a number of players leave Ashton Gate in 2025 if they do not agree fresh terms before the end of the season, with the likes of Kal Naismith and Mark Sykes in the final year of their deals.

Liam Manning may want to wait until he knows for certain what division the club will be in next season before he makes any final decisions on new contracts, with his side currently six points adrift of the play-off places, but with January fast approaching, he might need to take action or risk other clubs trying to sign his players for reduced fees during the transfer window.

The future of Nahki Wells is likely to be of significant interest to Bristol City fans, with the 34-year-old striker currently in good form in the Championship, but his contract due to expire in the summer.

Bristol City urged to tie down Wells

We asked our Bristol City fan pundit, Tom Sandy, whether he thinks the club should be looking to extend Wells' contract now, or if he feels as though the dilemma can be put off until the end of the season.

"Nahki Wells has had a fantastic season for Bristol City so far," said Tom.

"He has scored five times in the Championship this season and is our best striker at the moment, consistency wise.

"He suits a different brand of football to Fally Mayulu. He's been finding himself in the right positions at the right times, he's been linking up play really well, and that is why he has been starting.

"He looks back to his best now, which is fantastic for the club.

"His deal does expire at the end of the season, and I think we are in a situation where we have to renew it, at least for another year.

"If we can get him on a one-year contract I think that would be fantastic, because he is not showing the decline that you would expect from a player who is 34.

"He has said that his best is yet to come, and I don't see why we would want him to have that at another club."

Wells is estimated to be the highest earner at Bristol City

Wells' age is bound to be a key factor in the decision over whether to renew his deal, with the forward set to turn 35 in June, but his wages may also be taken into consideration.

According to the data on Capology.com, which it must be stressed is estimated, Wells is the highest earner at Bristol City, so the club may want him to take a pay cut if he is going to be offered a new contract.

Nahki Wells' all-time Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 401 106 33

The club will likely be hoping that they can tie Wells down to a new one-year contract on reduced wages, but if the striker continues his good form, that may be a difficult deal to negotiate, especially if other clubs register an interest in signing him.