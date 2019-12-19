Bristol City must seriously consider this player’s return in January – Comment

Bristol City youngster Joe Morrell has been enjoying a loan spell with League One side Lincoln City this season, but he should be considered for a recall to Ashton Gate next month.

The 22-year-old Welsh international has pulled on the Imps shirt 19 times this season and his style of play in the centre of their midfield has been turning heads of Lincoln and opposition fans alike.

It feels like it has been an age for Morrell to break through at Ashton Gate, having been talked about as a future star at the age of 16, but his career appears to have finally taken a step forward as he is now putting in some excellent performances for Football League clubs.

Having struggled while out on loan at Non-League clubs Margate and Sutton United, it was Cheltenham Town where he really began to flourish as the less physical and more technical league allowed him to express himself when on the ball.

He was then kept around the first-team squad at Ashton Gate last season, before being sent out on loan for the 2019-2020 campaign and performing above all expectations that would have been expected of him.

It is obvious to see that Lee Johnson and everybody at the Robins rate Morrell highly, and they have been keeping a keen eye on the progress that he has been showing so far while out on loan.

Test your knowledge of Bristol City with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 1. Who scored the winning goal in a pre-season friendly over Cheltenham Town? Jonathan Kodjia Aden Flint Lee Tomlin Josh Brownhill

However, the central midfielder should be in line for one reason, and that reason is because City need a player of his style.

While Bristol City already have the energetic, defensive types in Han-Noah Massengo and Adam Nagy, as well as the goalscoring type in Josh Brownhill, they are evidently lacking in a creative midfielder who can take the game by the scruff of its neck.

The 22-year-old may not be the most physical or the best in front of goal, but he does bring composure, vision and a range of passing when it comes to him trying to find a pass.

The Robins chose to extend his contract until 2022 for a reason as he has the potential to become a Championship-quality player, and he could be the man who City need to try and keep their play-off push alive during the second half of the season.

He will be able to find passes that others in the squad at Ashton Gate won’t be able to, and he has a positive attitude so will fit into the dressing room nicely.

Morrell is different to what Bristol City currently have, and instead of spending money on somebody else in that position, the answer to their creative woes is right under their nose.