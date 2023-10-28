Highlights Sammie Szmodics has been a standout player for Blackburn in the Championship this season.

Szmodics had a difficult start to his career, struggling to establish himself at Bristol City before finding success at Blackburn.

Coach Jon Dahl Tomasson's high-pressing style of play has allowed Szmodics to thrive and showcase his goal-scoring abilities, leading to his recent call-up to the Ireland squad.

When it comes to naming the best player in the Championship so far this season, a few spring to mind.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been superb for league leaders Leicester City, whilst Jack Clarke is a joy to watch for Sunderland, and several Ipswich Town players could warrant a mention.

However, one player who perhaps slips under the radar, but deserves to be in the conversation, is Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics.

After losing Ben Brereton Diaz, and even Bradley Dack, Jon Dahl Tomasson needed others to step up to fill the attacking void left by the duo - and that’s exactly what Szmodics has done.

The midfielder has netted seven times in the league ahead of the weekend clash with Swansea, and his all-round game has made him a key figure for this stylish, front-foot Rovers team.

Sammie Szmodics shows his class

The 28-year-old hasn’t had an easy journey to get to this position, starting out with Colchester United, where his game time came in the bottom two divisions of the Football League.

His form with the U’s earned a transfer to Bristol City in 2019, but his big break at the time didn’t really go to plan, as Szmodics failed to establish himself as a regular at Ashton Gate.

So much so, he left on loan to Peterborough just six months after joining, with that move made permanent the following summer, for a fee in the region of £1m.

Whilst the player will no doubt admit he could’ve done more with the Robins, there has to be a sense of regret at Bristol City when they see how Szmodics is performing now, because he didn’t get many opportunities to show what he can do.

The Robins lack goals from midfield and have done for some time, and that is exactly what we've seen the Rovers playmaker contribute at Ewood Park.

Jon Dahl Tomasson gets the best out of Sammie Szmodics

Szmodics is thriving and a lot of that is down to Tomasson.

Rovers are an exciting team to watch and that’s down to the style of play adopted by the Dane, who encourages high pressing, which plays into Szmodics’ hands.

He is a relentless runner and brings a dynamism to the team with his burst into the final third.

Szmodics’ time with Colchester proved he had an eye for goal, as he hit double figures in his final two years at the club.

Of course, replicating that in the Championship is a different story, but it showed that the player has a knack for finding space, and, crucially, that he has the technique and composure to take chances that come his way.

And, playing in this Blackburn team has given Szmodics freedom to get forward, which has enabled him to produce the best football of his career.

Szmodics has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for recent qualifiers, and international recognition can’t be far away given how well he is doing.

The challenge for the player is to maintain the high standards he has set in the opening months of the campaign, and, if he does, it will be interesting to see what the next step could be in his career.