Highlights Bristol City should avoid signing Chris Martin due to his age and the need for a long-term option that suits Liam Manning's style of play.

Chris Martin's time at the Championship level may be over, and he should embrace being a top player in League One as his career winds down.

Bristol Rovers should make an effort to keep Martin at the club beyond January, as he has performed excellently and deserves a longer contract.

Bristol Rovers striker Chris Martin has been linked with a shock return to bitter rivals Bristol City, according to The Mirror.

The 35-year-old striker only joined Rovers in September but has proved a revelation at League One level, scoring eight times in 16 league appearances for the club, making him their top goalscorer this season.

The experienced striker, who has 17 caps for Scotland, joined the Memorial Stadium club on a free transfer after being released by QPR at the end of last season and has impressed in the third-tier.

Despite only leaving Loftus Road last season, the Hoops are also said to be keeping tabs on the striker this month, meaning a return to one of the veteran's former clubs could be on the horizon.

Bristol City should avoid a move for Chris Martin

Bristol City signing Chris Martin would be a strange move for a plethora of reasons, not least because of his age.

At 35-years-old, a short-term move for Martin reeks of desperation and Bristol City should really be looking for a long-term option who would suit Liam Manning's style of play instead of the Scottish international who would presumably join the club just until the end of the season.

Having been a Bristol City player as recently as January 2023, you could understand supporters' frustration if they were to re-sign a player they let go of less than a year ago.

The 35-year-old made 95 appearances for the Robins, scoring 17 times and registering 11 assists. It was a decent spell and Martin was a good Championship striker, but there could be more suitable striker options out there given his age,

There's no doubt that Martin has performed excellently in League One this season, and if he was younger you'd completely understand why Championship clubs were interested in him, but it feels like the striker has had his time at Championship level and should instead enjoy being a big fish in a smaller pond as his career winds down.

While some Bristol City supporters may want to sign the Rovers man as a way to get one over their biggest rivals, deep down they must know that signing Martin would be silly at this stage of his career.

Chris Martin should stay at Bristol Rovers

Martin is thriving at the Memorial Stadium and Rovers need to do everything in their power to keep him at the club post January. He only signed a deal until the middle of this month, which means his contract is thought to be up within the next two weeks.

After scoring a brace against Charlton on 29th December, Martin told the Bristol Post, "It [the situation] hasn't changed. Obviously, a little bit happier tonight after getting a couple of goals. I think that helps as a striker with your situation.

"My contract ends - I'm not even sure. The 20-something of January, whenever it was. I actually can't remember the exact date but nothing's changed. No words. I continue to do the job and see what happens.

"I don't think I'm 100 percent fit still. I haven't played 90 minutes since I came here, having had no pre-season, so I really don't think I've shown my best from when I've been here and I would like the opportunity to prove that and to show that, but I'm not in charge of any of that.

"That's obviously above my head, that's a decision for the club as a whole, for the manager and the ownership group."

Perhaps the interest from Championship clubs will inspire the Rovers' hierarchy to tie Martin down on a longer deal. He certainly deserves it after the way he's performed for the club so far this season.