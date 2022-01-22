Bristol City monitoring 33-year-old ahead of potential transfer move

Championship side Bristol City have taken former Norwich City centre-back Timm Klose on trial and will assess his fitness before deciding whether to tie him down to a deal, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor.

The 33-year-old terminated his contract at Carrow Road on deadline day in the previous transfer window, but is yet to find a new club despite spending last season on loan at Swiss outfit Basel, where he made 28 top-tier appearances.

Previously an integral part of Norwich’s plans, he failed to appear in a single matchday squad for the Norfolk outfit in the early stages of their Premier League season before he left the club and will be looking to get back into action following a long stint as a free agent.

Nathan Baker’s concussion, that looks set to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign, has made a central defender a high priority for Nigel Pearson’s men who often operate with three at the back.

They were thought to be pursuing Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dion Sanderson amid interest from the likes of former loan club Birmingham City and Mark Warburton’s Queens Park Rangers.

However, QPR have seemingly won the race for the 22-year-old and with a replacement needed to bolster their options, the Robins have now moved to invite Klose to train with them ahead of a potential move.

As per journalist MacGregor, he may even be at Ashton Gate today as they take on Cardiff City in the Severnside Derby this afternoon.

The Verdict:

Klose would be an experienced head who has a winning mentality from his time at Norwich with their recent promotions – and that’s something the Robins need at this stage as they seem to be stuck in a period of mediocrity.

Their front line gives them great hope for the remainder of the season with the likes of Andi Weimann and Antoine Semenyo getting in and amongst the goals – but their defence could do with a boost after conceding 45 goals in 26 league games so far this term.

Based on that record, they will be stuck in the bottom half of the table for some time so it’s good news for City fans that this position is in the process of being addressed.

They will be keen to escape any potential relegation battle in the latter stages of the season – and the ex-Norwich man could be a game-changer in terms of that with his experience and defensive expertise.

And it’s clear Pearson’s men need that experience in Baker’s absence, with the club keen not to rush him back following multiple head injuries. It remains to be seen whether he can impress enough to earn a contract though.