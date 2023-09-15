Leicester City are a club that made several new additions over the course of the summer transfer window, including bringing in some more goalkeeper competition in the form of Mads Hermansen.

Strangely though, Enzo Maresca did not let go one of his two other senior stoppers in the form of Danny Ward or Daniel Iversen.

Hermansen, whose ball-playing abilities as a goalkeeper are favoured by the Foxes' Italian head coach, will be the first-choice this season and when he was injured against Huddersfield, youngster Jakub Stolarczyk came in ahead of more experienced options.

It looks as though there is no place for Ward or Iversen this season, with the former starting in-between the sticks under Brendan Rodgers until he gave Iversen a chance late on in his tenure as manager in 2022-23 before his sacking.

Iversen remained the starting goalie under Dean Smith for the remainder of the season, and it was a deserving stint after his loan performances for Preston North End between January 2021 and May 2022 - he now though finds himself out of favour once again.

There was a potential solution for Iversen though in the summer window, but that would have meant Bristol City, who banked £25 million from Alex Scott's sale to Bournemouth, from declaring an interest and making a move for a player who definitely would've made a difference.

Why should Bristol City have signed Daniel Iversen?

Simply put - it would have suited all parties if Iversen were to have made a move to a club like Bristol City over the summer window.

Clearly Leicester have a price on Iversen's head that wasn't met, despite interest from Crystal Palace, although he wouldn't have been first choice at Selhurst Park anyway.

With just under two years left on the Dane's contract though and with no intention of being used by Maresca, a loan deal could and really should have been facilitated for Iversen to go and play regular football if no-one could meet his outright price-tag.

It would have stopped Iversen either being on the bench or more-than likely not playing any matches at all for the Foxes, and there was a team in Bristol City who probably needed some fresh goalkeeping competition for Max O'Leary.

Since usurping Dan Bentley from his position last season, O'Leary has been the undisputed first-choice at Ashton Gate, but there is no real competition for his shirt, with backup Stefan Bajic only ever playing once so far for the Robins.

And when it comes to Championship number ones, O'Leary would probably not be near the top of the list in terms of quality, whereas Iversen probably would be.

Competition will be needed to drive O'Leary's standards up across the season but Bajic will probably not provide that, yet Iversen's 18 momths at Preston North End showed that he would be one of the top Championship stoppers if given a chance.

How much would Daniel Iversen have cost Bristol City?

If Bristol City were to have pursued Iversen on a loan deal, then it's likely that they would've had to pay all of his wages.

Capology estimate that to be around the £20,000 a week mark, and that's not entirely out of the ordinary for a competitive Championship club to be paying a top player.

A loan fee may have also been asked for, but considering the Robins would have been paying close to £1 million in wages for the campaign, it wouldn't have likely been massive.

For the presence and shot-stopping abilities he possesses, Iversen would have been worth it and would have probably quickly knocked O'Leary into second choice.

Now though, Leicester have a goalkeeper on their hands who is good enough to be playing first-team football but now will be doing nothing until January, which isn't a good thing whatsoever.