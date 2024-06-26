Highlights Bristol City missed out on signing Moussa Sylla, who chose to join Schalke on a permanent deal instead.

The 24-year-old forward could have moved to England this summer but opted for Germany.

Robins manager Liam Manning is still waiting to complete his first signing of the summer transfer window.

Bristol City missed out on the signing of attacker Moussa Sylla to Schalke earlier this week.

That's according to a report from Bristol Live, who say that the 24-year-old had found himself with a choice of those two clubs to join this summer.

It was announced on Monday that Sylla had joined Schalke on a permanent deal, joining from French second-tier side Caen.

The forward has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the German club, securing his future there until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Now, however, it seems as though Sylla also had the chance to move to England this summer, which he ultimately turned down.

Bristol City miss out on Moussa Sylla deal

Speaking at a fan forum, Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion revealed that the club believed they had been close to signing a striker late last week, only for him to move to Germany instead.

According to this update on those comments, it is thought that the player Tinnion was referring to was Sylla, who signed for Schalke from Caen earlier this week.

The forward had joined Caen back in the January 2023 transfer window, but failed to score in 13 appearances for the club, before being loaned to another French second-tier, Pau, for last season.

Having made that temporary move, the 24-year-old enjoyed an excellent season for his loan side, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Moussa Sylla first-team career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Monaco 34 4 1 Utrecht 61 9 4 Caen 13 0 2 Pau 37 16 7 As of 26th June 2024

Those contributions came for a side who ended the campaign tenth in Ligue 2, eight points off the play-off spots.

His form saw him earn his first senior international cap for Mali earlier this year, and seemingly attracted plenty of transfer interest in him as well.

It is thought that Bristol City and Schalke had been narrowed down to the final two choices for his potential next destination, with Sylla ultimately joining the German side.

Even so, it is claimed that the French second-tier is one of the regions the Championship side are exploring this summer, as they attempt to bolster their squad.

As a result of missing out on this deal, Robins manager Liam Manning is still waiting to complete his first signing of the summer transfer window at Ashton Gate.

Last season, Bristol City finished 11th in the Championship table, 11 points clear adrift of the play-off places.

For their part, Schalke claimed a tenth place finish in the German second-tier, 11 points clear of the relegation spots.

Transfer miss frustrating for the Bristol City

It will be disappointing for those involved at Ashton Gate not to have been able to get this deal for Sylla over the line.

Attacking options look as though they are going to be a priority for the Robins this summer, so Sylla's record last season would have made him an appealing and useful target.

Indeed, with clubs across the Championship starting to make signings, Bristol City are not going to want to be left behind in preparation for the new campaign.

This, therefore, would have been a welcome signing for the club to make, in order to get the ball rolling in the transfer window.

Even so, there does still seem to be positive news for the Robins, with Tinnion suggesting that two other players have now agreed to move to Ashton Gate.

If those deals are announced soon, it should at least ease any frustration around Bristol City at missing out on the signing of Sylla.