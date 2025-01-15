Bristol City and Millwall have joined the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Luke Cundle.

This is according to a report from Wales Online, who believe the duo are keen on signing the 22-year-old this month.

Cundle has been a Wolves player since 2014 when he joined their academy, and has previously had loan spells at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City.

Luke Cundle's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season P G A Wolves 2019- 7 0 0 Swansea City (Loan) 2022-23 34 3 4 Plymouth Argyle (Loan) 2023-24 27 5 6 Stoke City (Loan) 2024- 16 2 2

Having made just seven appearances for the Black Country club, it remains uncertain whether Wolves see him as part of their long-term plans, especially with new boss Vitor Pereira arriving at Molineux late last month.

A move back to the Championship therefore seems likely, with significant interest building around the 22-year-old.

Quartet of Championship clubs keen on Cundle

As detailed above, Wales Online's Tom Coleman is reporting that both the Robins and the Lions are keen on the midfielder.

Previously, at Football League World, we exclusively revealed that Luke Williams' Swansea and Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End were weighing up a move for Cundle.

The aforementioned news outlet has since built on this and their sources believe that the Swans did make contact with Wolves about a potential move for the 22-year-old. However, these discussions appear to have stalled, leaving the other three clubs free to pursue a move.

Having had previous success in the second tier, the addition of Cundle is a sure move for any side interested.

At present, it remains unclear as to whether his signature would be a permanent or temporary deal, but given his lack of first-team opportunities, it may be time for him to move on from Molineux.

With 18 months left on his Wolves deal, it would see his parent club net a decent fee, so you can see why he may be shipped out this window.

Cundle needs a permanent home away from Wolves

Having only made seven appearances since debuting for the first team in 2019, the 22-year-old needs to seek a permanent home where he can find regular gametime.

This opportunity would likely arise at many Championship clubs, but Swansea appears to be his best fit, having spent a season on loan there in 2022-23.

However, much like Bristol City and Millwall, Williams' side has a well-settled midfield, which could make it difficult for Cundle to break into their starting XI.

Despite this talk, you feel it is the right time for the midfielder to seek a new chapter in his career. Therefore, if Wolves are happy for him to depart permanently, then staking a claim for himself at a Championship club is the right move.