Bristol City midfielder makes Ashton Gate exit

Midfielder Markus Henriksen will play no further part for Bristol City this season as the club has announced that he has left the club with immediate effect.

The 27-year-old joined on loan from Hull City in January and has struggled to make much of an impact for the Ashton Gate outfit – featuring just four times in total.

Henriksen had not played for the Tigers since last season due to a contract issue and will become a free agent at the end of the month when his current deal at the KCOM Stadium expires.

City announced today that the midfielder’s loan had finished and the Norweigan had left the club to pursue other options.

Speaking on BBC Radio Bristol yesterday, the City boss revealed that Henriksen has got two or three offers elsewhere but has been “the ultimate professional” during his time with the South West club.

The 27-year-old’s exit further shortens Johnson’s options in central midfield, with Adam Nagy mysteriously absent from yesterday’s clash at Ewood Park.

The Robins produced a dismal display against Blackburn, losing 3-1, and will know they will need to improve quickly if they’re to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Verdict

Things haven’t worked out for Henriksen with the Robins, which is a shame because he looked like he could add the physical presence in midfield that they desperately need.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality at Championship level in the past but things just didn’t click for him at Ashton Gate, it will be interesting to see where we moves to next.

His exit leaves City short in central midfield with Korey Smith, Han-Noah Massengo and missing man Nagy the only specialists Johnson has in that position.

You feel we may see Callum O’Dowda or Tommy Rowe filling in quite a lot over the next nine games.