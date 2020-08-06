Bristol City midfielder set for Ashton Gate exit

Bristol City midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is reportedly set to leave the club this week to join National League side Torquay United.

The 23-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate as a youth player and has spent the best part of a decade with the South West club.

Lemonheigh-Evans signed a professional contract with the Robins in 2016 and made his senior debut two years later, starting in the 3-0 defeat to Watford in the FA Cup in 2018.

That has been his only appearance for the first-team to date and it now appears his Ashton Gate career is set to come to an end.

According to the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor, the midfielder is expected to be released by City this week and will join Torquay on a free transfer.

The Welshman, who has been capped three times at U21 level for his country, has spent the last three seasons on loan with the Gulls and was a regular fixture in their side last term.

He may not be the only player to leave the Robins this term – with Korey Smith, Niclas Eliasson, and Famara Diedhiou among the players whose futures appear unclear.

Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Birmingham 1-1 2-2 3-0 0-3

The Verdict

This is a move that makes a lot of sense for all parties involved.

Lemonheigh-Evans has been with the Robins for the best part of a decade but after spending three years on loan with Torquay, it didn’t seem likely he was in the Championship club’s plans moving forward.

It seems as though he has settled well with the Gulls in recent years, so a move there looks a smart one and should allow him to kick-on.