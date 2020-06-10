Bristol City midfielder extends Ashton Gate stay

Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh has reportedly extended his current contract with the Robins.

Walsh has been hugely impressive on loan at Coventry City this season, playing a key part as the Sky Blues secured promotion by winning League One.

The 22-year-old’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the month, though Bristol City did have the option of a one-year extension.

According to The Guardian’s Ben Fisher, the central midfielder has extended his contract with the South West club.

It is understood that Coventry were keen to keep the former Everton man but are “resigned to him becoming a Championship regular at Ashton Gate next season”.

Walsh has been phenomenal for the Sky Blues this term, dictating play in the middle of the park as well as offering a threat in the final third – grabbing three goals and six assists.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has revealed previously that he plans to use him in the Championship next term and this contract extension ensures that can happen.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins from Everton in January 2018 and has made 19 appearances for the Aston Gate outfit so far.

The Verdict

This is great news for the Robins. It’s unclear at this point whether Bristol City have triggered the one-year extension in his deal or have agreed a new contract but either way, it’s good news.

Walsh has been excellent for Coventry this season and could be just the sort of all-action midfielder that Johnson has been missing since Josh Brownhill’s exit.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the 22-year-old fares in a Bristol City shirt next term.