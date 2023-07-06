Daniel Farke is now in through the door at Leeds United as their new head coach, and now their transfer plans can commence with the German in position in the dugout.

Plenty of names have been linked with departures from Elland Road, with Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente among the expected immediate departures whilst the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Rasmus Kristiansen, Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are attracting significant interest from elsewhere.

There is likely to be funds to spend for Farke thanks to the money the club should recoup from sales, and The Athletic's Phil Hay has released a low-down of every player that is of interest currently to United.

Some are already known about, with Coventry City central midfielder Gustavo Hamer and ex-Swansea City left-back Ryan Manning both being targeted, as exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier in the summer, but there are also new names to add to the potential list of incomings in West Yorkshire.

Taylor wanted in Leeds reunion

One area that Farke is looking to add to is at left-back, where speculation is rife over Junior Firpo's future.

The Spaniard was disappointing last season and whilst Manning has been linked as a replacement, there could be a reunion at Elland Road with Charlie Taylor.

Academy graduate Taylor left Leeds for Burnley in 2017, with a fee agreed between £6 million and £7 million for his services at the time, and he's gone on to make 190 appearances for the Clarets.

Now 29 years of age, Taylor played 41 times for Burnley last season as they were promoted to the Premier League once again, but a lot of those outings were at centre-back and not many of them were from the start, especially in the second half of the season.

Taylor is likely to be out of favour at Turf Moor next season and Leeds are now plotting to potentially bring him home.

Massengo eyed up by United

Another position in need of a strengthen is the engine room - as FLW revealed last month Hamer of Coventry is a target but would command a significant fee to prize him away from the Sky Blues, whilst young pair Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray will likely get a chance to impress in pre-season.

One player who has emerged on Leeds' radar though is Han-Noah Massengo, who will leave Bristol City this summer after they could not agree a new contract with the Frenchman a long time ago.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Auxerre in Ligue 1 but can move on from Ashton Gate for a compensation package this summer - one which is likely not going to be significant.

Massengo played 110 times for City in the Championship, notching three assists from his defensive midfield position.

Leeds keen on Swansea and Nottingham Forest strikers

With Farke seeing Georginio Rutter as a 'wide attacker', Leeds are left with Patrick Bamford as their only real centre-forward option with Rodrigo poised to depart.

Leeds have plans to strengthen however and their top target appears to be Swansea City's Joel Piroe, who has 12 months remaining on his contract in South Wales and has fired in 43 Championship goals in the past two years.

Leicester City, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Everton are all keen on the Dutchman though so it could be a difficult battle for Leeds to win, and they have a backup plan in place anyway as Nottingham Forest hitman Sam Surridge is also of interest.

The 24-year-old will be allowed to leave the City Ground this summer and scored eight times in 23 appearances for Forest in the 2021-22 season when they were last in the second tier.