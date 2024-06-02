Highlights Missing out on Jake O'Brien was a costly mistake for Bristol City as the defender has excelled at Lyon.

The Robins' inability to secure O'Brien hurt their chances at improving and achieving Premier League football.

O'Brien's success in France highlights what could have been if Bristol City had been patient in signing him.

Bristol City have become somewhat of a selling club in recent years, transforming talent through their academy and selling them on for major profit.

The hope for the Robins is that one day this foundation will provide the funds and players that they require to push themselves to the next level and achieve Premier League football.

A player who could have aided them in this push was Jake O'Brien, a target in the January transfer window of 2023.

Unable to sign him in that window or the following summer, the Robins missed out on a player of real quality, and he has gone on to show his class at Lyon this season.

Robins miss out on O'Brien

The Robins were desperate to loan O'Brien from Crystal Palace in January 2023, following his time at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

Due to complications over the loan fee, the deal never worked out, which saw the defender return to Molenbeek as he aided them in their promotion to the Belgian first division.

In June last year, the former Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson spoke about the problems that occurred: “From what he was earning from what Crystal Palace wanted, they wanted four times what he was earning to come here on loan. It’s not really player development is it?

“On their part that’s - we want to make some money on our player going out on loan. For me, that underlines why I don’t want to do that kind of business. I don’t want to do that type of business, that’s nonsense."

Despite missing out on the former Swindon Town man in the winter window, Bristol City were reportedly interested in a permanent deal for O'Brien the following summer.

It was a similar story again though, as any clubs interested were told to wait until Roy Hodgson had completed a thorough detailing of each player at the club. For City, they couldn't wait and moved on as they looked to complete their business in a swift fashion to have themselves well positioned for the new season.

In August, however, O'Brien had moved on, sealing a deal with Olympique Lyonnais for a fee in the region of £850,000.

Robins missed out on a huge player

In hindsight, the Robins maybe should have waited a bit longer as, since his arrival in France, he has been superb.

Brought in as a bit-part player by Lyon, he has surpassed any expectations held of him and become a regular in the club's starting 11.

Initially having to deal with a spot on the bench, since October he has started every single game but one, where he was suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards.

In what was a dreadful start to the season, the Irishman was a standout player and earned them their first win of the campaign with his header against Stade Rennais. Goals have somewhat become a regular fixture for O'Brien, who has bagged five across the season, including a late winner against Toulouse.

Jake O'Brien 23-24 Season (All Competitions) Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 11

O'Brien's form has since been embodied by his teammates at the club, and they have been on an incredible run to secure sixth place and Europa League football.

However, the tall defender still understands he has a way to go, stating this in a recent interview with the Guardian.

"There’s no point saying I’m the finished article because I’m not and there is still a lot that I can work on.

"It’s exciting to see where I can go from here. There is no better club to do that than Lyon."

Having earned his first international call-up in March, O'Brien will be hopeful that the upcoming fixtures against Hungary and Portugal will give him the opportunity to make his debut for Ireland.

His form will certainly be of interest to Irish football fans who will feel O'Brien is a player of rare quality in a squad that has struggled in recent years.

O'Brien could have been a huge player for Liam Manning

Whilst the defensive trio of Haydon Roberts, Rob Dickie and George Tanner is by no means a lacklustre one. O'Brien's revelations in France only suggest what a huge player he could have been if the Bristol City board stayed patient. It was possible that a player now linked with Everton and Juventus could have been playing at Ashton Gate.

Had he been there, it is foreseeable that the Robins would have enjoyed a much better 2023-24 campaign and would be positioned to go into next year as play-off contenders.

Whilst now there is no chance we will see O'Brien in the red of Bristol City, Robins fans and Liam Manning can only imagine what could have been had O'Brien chosen the West Country over the South-East of France.