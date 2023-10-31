Highlights Nigel Pearson departs as Bristol City manager after two-and-a-half years following a 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City, leaving the team in 15th place.

Three top candidates to replace Pearson are John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones, with the club wanting to move quickly in their search.

Chairman Jon Lansdown defends the decision to part ways with Pearson, citing the desire to compete for promotion to the Premier League and the belief in the current squad's potential.

Bristol City are on the hunt for a new manager following the surprise departure of Nigel Pearson.

Pearson left Ashton Gate after just over two-and-a-half years in charge on Sunday, with the club opting to part company with the 60-year-old following the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

That was the Robins' second consecutive loss, and they are currently 15th in the table, five points from the play-off places.

While Pearson may have struggled to deliver consistency on the pitch, he was praised for his development of young players, including the likes of Alex Scott, Tommy Conway and Sam Bell, with Scott making the move to Premier League side Bournemouth for £25 million this summer.

Pearson had cast doubt over his future at the club after the recent victory over Coventry City, and he departs after winning 42, drawing 32 and losing 57 of his 131 games in charge.

City are back in action when they host bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and it remains to be seen whether they will have a new manager in place for the visit of the Owls.

We rounded up all the latest news on the Robins' search for Pearson's successor.

According to Sky Sports journalist Rob Dorsett, John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are top of City's list of candidates to replace Pearson.

Eustace has been out of work since being controversially sacked by Birmingham City earlier this month, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship table.

The 43-year-old led the Blues to a 17th-placed finish last season, and his side made a strong start to the new campaign, but the club opted to replace him with Wayne Rooney.

Rowett is available after parting company with Millwall by mutual consent after almost four years in charge at The Den earlier this month.

The Lions challenged for the play-offs for much of Rowett's tenure, dropping out of the top six on the final day of last season.

Jones was sacked by Southampton in February following a disappointing three-month stint at St Mary's, during which he won five and lost nine of his 14 games in charge, with just one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

While the Welshman struggled on the south coast, he did enjoy success at Luton Town, leading the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022.

Dorsett says that City "want to move quickly" in their search for a new manager, and they are keen to speak to Eustace, Rowett and Jones.

Lansdown on Bristol City fan backlash

Many City supporters were disappointed by the decision to part company with Pearson, but chairman Jon Lansdown believes it was the right decision to give the club the best possible chance of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

"I’m not surprised there’s a strong reaction, we’ve got really passionate fans," Lansdown told the club's official X account.

"Nigel is very likeable, he’s very honest, he’s forthright and I can see why people relate to that.

"It’s what makes our supporters great.

"They are really passionate, they are really invested in their club.

"I know on Saturday, and going forward, they’ll be fully behind the team and if they’re annoyed at me or whatever else, that’s fine because they’ll be behind the team and showing that same passion when they’re on the pitch.

"Ultimately, everything we do is for the benefit of the club, and in terms of wanting to get to the Premier League and be positive, it’s because I believe we’ve got a good squad.

"It’s probably one of the best since I’ve been involved, we’ve got a few injury issues and things at the moment, but that’s genuinely the reason to do it because I think it’s the best chance at success."

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

EFL expert issues Bristol City prediction

Pundit George Elek admits he has concerns about the Robins' decision to sack Pearson, and he believes that the club could target a younger, up-and-coming manager.

"Bristol City fans are not particularly happy at the moment with the ownership group, the Lansdown family, which has been made clear," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

"Having said that, I do think, and it is the same with Birmingham and Huddersfield and at the moment the signs aren’t good. But it is very hard to judge this decision until you see who the replacement is going to be because the Lansdown own the club and there are the ones who work with Nigel Pearson every day, and it’s up to them if they do believe the club is heading in the direction, they want it to head in.

"Even if the short-term results might be okay and the fans are onside, it is their prerogative to go out and make an improvement.

"So, it’ll be interesting to see who they get in, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we see maybe see a different profile of manager, someone more in the Lee Johnson mould. Not saying him obviously, but someone who is a bit younger, who maybe will encourage a slightly more intuitive style of play, a sexier profile of manager."