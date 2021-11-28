Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson highlights these key factors in defeat

Bristol City was beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

It was a game that raised eyebrows from a Bristol City perspective as they were well beaten by the Blades.

Goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp sealed the win for Sheffield United as overall they had 21 attempts on goal to Bristol City’s seven.

However, Robins manager Nigel Pearson was left rueing individual errors with his Bristol City side comfortably second best throughout the whole game.

Talking to the Bristol Post about the game, Pearson said: “We needed to be at our best and I thought we were a bit careless in possession and we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be against them and too many errors and bad decision making.

“We made some bad decisions when we had some good positions. It was a bit similar to the Stoke game in that the wing-backs tend to defend quite narrow so it’s really important that when you win it we can transport the ball into wide areas and we didn’t do it.

“We needed too many touches and that’s a lesson for some of our younger players as well.”

The defeat at Bramall Lane on Sunday now means Bristol City sit in 18th, just eights points above the bottom three. Pearson’s side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when Derby County make the trip to Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Bristol City have struggled for consistency this season and the lack of depth in certain areas is starting to show.

For example, the Robins lack any creativity through the middle of the pitch and are relying heavily on good service from the wing backs, but if that gets nullified, they’re unable to offer much more.

Pearson is against the clock as he needs to work out how to get more out this current crop of players because at the moment, they’re sleepwalking to a relegation fight, which is frustrating after that promising midweek win over Stoke.

If to find unable to find a way to change that somehow, you do get the feeling that questions could be asked about his own position at the club.