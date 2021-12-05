Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson highlights frustrations despite Derby win

Bristol City were 1-0 winners as they beat Derby County at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Despite the win, Nigel Pearson was still frustrated at his side’s inability to ‘put the game to bed’ in the first half.

Pearson beat his former side 1-0 thanks to a 16th-minute goal from youngster Alex Scott who is seemingly flourishing this season.

Whilst the former Watford, Derby, and Leicester City manager was pleased with his side’s performance, he told the Bristol Post he felt they could have done more: “A good result for us and a better performance.

“To be perfectly honest with you I think we should have put them to bed in the first half and whenever a game is at 1-0 you risk conceding a chance which your opponents take.

“They didn’t really create a lot in the game if I’m honest and Bents [Dan Bentley] had a quiet day. We should have won by a greater margin and it’s frustrating that we still make poor decisions in terms of choice of pass which put us under a bit more pressure.”

The win now means Bristol City move up to 17th, with 26 points to their name from 21 league games, and have won back-to-back home games for the first time since January.

Pearson’s side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to The MKM Stadium to face Hull City, who are in resurgent form after taking 13 points from their last five league games.

The Verdict

It was a much better performance from Bristol City.

Their last home win against Stoke was arguably quite fortunate with the amount of clear chance Stoke created that day. However, Bristol City defended their goal well and exploited Derby on the break this time around.

This improved performance has to be a marker for the season as the Robins showed they can compete and are starting to get results for their efforts.

Indeed, the fact that are starting to win games at Ashton Gate after so long without doing so should also build confidence, and it will be interesting to see if they can use that to push up the table now.