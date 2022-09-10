Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has warning for players after bright start

Bristol City are enjoying a positive start to the 2022/23 Championship season which has seen them collect 14 points from their opening eight games so far.

However, Nigel Pearson has insisted he isn’t getting carried away with Bristol City’s positive start to the Championship campaign, following an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Robins are just one win off Sheffield United who sit top having strung together an unbeaten league run of six games, ensuring Pearson’s side have recovered well after a shaky start.

In addition to that, Bristol City have been impressive defensively, conceding just three goals at home whilst not losing their scoring touch both on the road and at Ashton Gate.

But that positive start has come with a warning from Nigel Pearson who told Bristol World that he doesn’t want people to get ahead of themselves: “I’m wary of people getting ahead of themselves and people getting a little carried away.

“It’s a good result, we’ve been playing pretty well all season and the challenge is now to remain at a high standard of performance and with that hopefully will come more good results.

“I don’t know where we are in the overall development of where we’re trying to get to. We’re doing ok, maybe because we’ve played some good football too, it gives people optimism.”