Bristol City are continuing their search for a new manager after the sacking of Nigel Pearson over a week ago.

Pearson saw his two-and-a-half-year stint at Ashton Gate come to an end last Sunday on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City.

The 60-year-old left the Robins in 15th place in the Championship, suffering five defeats out of their last seven games. However, the run of two consecutive defeats ended at the weekend, as Bristol City beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0.

Pearson’s departure came as a shock to many Bristol City fans, but it is now about the club finding the right replacement. Several names have been linked with the vacancy, but it is unclear who is deemed the preferred target for the club.

Here, we have looked at the latest news involving Bristol City’s manager search…

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace believes he will miss out on the vacancy at Bristol City, according to The Sun.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Blues earlier last month after they decided to go down a different path with the appointment of Wayne Rooney.

Eustace has been linked with a few vacancies since, but so far hasn’t got back into management. Once Pearson’s departure was announced at Bristol City, Eustace was among the early favourites to get the job.

However, according to The Sun, Eustace will not be joining the Robins, and he now expects a rival manager to get the role.

When Pearson’s departure was announced, it was reported by Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, that John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones were on the club’s list for replacements.

Oxford United manager Liam Manning also reportedly came into contention at the end of last week, while former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard emerged as one of the favourites for the vacancy at Ashton Gate.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving the Premier League side at the end of last season.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, pundits Clinton Morrison and Paul Merson reacted to the news of Lampard being linked with the vacancy at Bristol City.

Morrison said: “It could turn out to be a good move.

"Frank when he went to Derby did a good job, I know they missed out in the play-off final, but he did go and do a good job.

"You know what some of these clubs like, they like the big names going to their football club. They do like the big names, it's like pure Hollywood.

"I'm looking at other names like John Eustace, who did a brilliant job at Birmingham City, I know (Liam) Manning is doing a brilliant job at Oxford at the moment, Curtis Fleming is already there, and then you've got John Terry on the list as well.

“It does look like it will be between Frank Lampard and John Eustace."

Merson agreed with Morrison's view, and he believes that the appointment of Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City could have influenced the thinking of the City owners.

“All you've got is a lorry load of young kids, Nigel was doing a great job and this is what happens," Merson said.

“Now all of a sudden, the owner goes 'look at Birmingham, everyone's mentioning Birmingham now, Wayne Rooney's the manager, nobody ever mentions Bristol City, now I'll go and get Frank Lampard and there'll be headlines'.

“We talk about Birmingham now, I'm looking at Birmingham's results, I never looked at Birmingham's results, now I'm looking because Wayne Rooney's the manager.”

Frank Lampard's managerial stats per division (As it stands November 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division PL W L Premier League 104 38 45 Championship 46 20 12 Championship play-offs 3 1 2

EFL pundit reacts to Bristol City sacking Nigel Pearson

EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes that whilst it was probably right for Bristol City to part ways with Pearson given recent results, he feels the manager was unfortunate and criticised the hierarchy for how they went about it.

Parkin said on the Championship Check-In podcast: “It feels like the writing was on the wall here.

"The lack of a contract that wasn't forthcoming for Nigel Pearson, the comments recently sound like they've been touting the job and speaking to interested parties or people they were interested in speaking to.

“So, a parting of ways is probably right for Nigel Pearson now, but disappointing in the way it ended really with such bad injuries, such difficulty getting a team good enough really to compete in the Championship out on the pitch.

“Five defeats in his last seven - the results aren't great, but I think there's been mitigating circumstances, and he can count himself pretty unlucky really."