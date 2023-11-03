Bristol City continue to search for a new head coach after parting company with Nigel Pearson a few days ago.

The 60-year-old had his two-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Robins ended after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City left the club 15th in the Championship, with five defeats from their last seven league outings.

Pearson was the second-longest serving boss in the second-tier after being appointed into the Ashton Gate hotseat back in February 2021.

There has been sympathy towards Pearson for his harsh treatment by the Bristol City board after significant transfer fees for the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott were not reinvested into the playing squad.

Pearson also gave academy players Sam Bell and Tommy Conway opportunities to which they have thrived as well as dealing with a lengthy injury list against the Bluebirds.

Bristol City fans must now look to the future, with the potential new manager needing to stop the current downwards trajectory and to ensure the club is not sucked into a relegation battle come the end of the campaign.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown has rubbished links that Frank Lampard is closing in on the Bristol City job.

According to The Metro, the former Chelsea legend is odds-on favourite with leading bookmakers for the vacancy as he searches for his first job since leaving the Blues at the end of last season.

Lampard comes off the back of a stint at Chelsea which was largely unsuccessful, with the 45-year-old unable to turn the tide in West London, leading the club to just one win from 11 matches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Lansdown was asked whether Lampard was under consideration for the Ashton Gate post and said: “I don’t want to be accused of affecting betting markets either but I said before, I was really surprised when I saw the list and how far away it was from what we’re looking at, but that says we haven’t got our message out there.”

A report by Bristol Live also suggests that Lampard is not on City’s shortlist, despite the bookmakers’ stance, alongside former Birmingham City manager John Eustace.

Bristol City consider Liam Manning for head coach position

Bristol City are considering an approach for current Oxford United manager Liam Manning as they continue to search for Nigel Pearson’s successor.

A report by Bristol Live says the Robins have moved onto the next phase of their recruitment plan, with the club understood to be looking for a “progressive and attack-minded head coach.”

The 38-year-old Manning could be an ideal fit and has guided Oxford into second place in League One so far this term, three points behind unbeaten leaders Portsmouth, with the Us also the second-highest goalscorers in the division.

Manning has previously taken MK Dons into the play-offs before being sacked in his second season at the club after key players Scott Twine and Harry Darling were sold under his stewardship.

Furthermore, the article states that City have received considerable interest in the position and are identifying targets based in continental Europe as well as other managers with jobs in the EFL to find the best possible candidate.

Curtis Fleming makes Nigel Pearson admission after Bristol City sacking

Curtis Fleming admits Nigel Pearson is still hurting from his Bristol City dismissal and has confessed it has been an emotional and strange week at the club.

First-team coach Jason Euell and head of medical Dave Rennie were relieved of their duties alongside Pearson, with Fleming holding close friendships with them all.

After being named interim coach, Fleming has led training all week in the build-up to this weekend’s crunch fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, with the Robins looking to push themselves back into play-off contention with victory.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Fleming said: “He’s disappointed. He’s a friend of mine and we speak, and I’ve spoken to them all (Pearson, Euell and Rennie), he’s hurting. He’s worked here and he was really enjoying it here. He worked hard and he got players out and got players in and he wanted to create an environment.

“If you’re at a club, you’d love to look back and think that you’ve made a difference or be remembered that you’ve done something and I think in the coming days he’ll appreciate that. But they’re all disappointed; it’s a really good club and a great city.

“We’ve spoken about heart things and feelings. It was more about us, the time we’ve had and the time we’re going to have again and what we’re going to do.

“I found out on Sunday, it rocked me a bit. But I’ve always said, I played for Middlesbrough for 10 years and I got a testimonial and it was brilliant and I thought when I got into coaching, ‘you’ll never get a testimonial’. You know you’ll be going at some stage but as much as you say that you’re ready for it, you’re not. It still hurts when that message comes.

“It doesn’t matter how many games that you’ve done, he was hurting and I was hurting.”