Bristol City manager Liam Manning insists that Mark Sykes is happy at the club, despite interest from Stoke City.

The Robins rejected an opening bid from Stoke on Tuesday - as exclusively reported by Football League World.

The Republic of Ireland international made his 100th appearance for Bristol City in Saturday's 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, and Liam Manning is confident he can keep the winger around past Monday's transfer deadline.

Sykes is out of contract at the end of the season, but the club have an option to extend him by a further 12 months, which is yet to be activated - according to Bristol Live.

However, during his press conference ahead of an away trip to Oxford United, the club they bought Sykes from, the Bristol City boss outlined the winger's current happiness at the club and hinted that a new contract may be on the way.

"I don't see him going anywhere" - Manning confident Sykes will stay

As per the Bristol Live article, Liam Manning believes that Mark Sykes will remain a Bristol City player after the January transfer window ends.

The Robins do hold the option of extending the 27-year-old's contract by 12 months at the end of this season, but it seems that Bristol City are hoping to come to terms with a brand-new contract before the season ends.

Speaking to the media ahead of their trip to Oxford United on Saturday, Manning said: "There's been a little bit of interest, yeah. I sat with Syksey yesterday and again today and I think it's one of those.

"He's really happy here, he's enjoying it. I think he's really his a level recently with us, I know before the injury and since coming back he's done extremely well. I had a good chat with Skysey, for me I don't see him going anywhere."

Additionally, Manning revealed that contract talks between Sykes and the club were "ongoing," so it's becoming increasingly likely that the Irishman will stay put at Ashton Gate for the immediate future.

Bristol City fans will be delighted at Sykes' commitment

Since arriving at Bristol City from then-League One club Oxford United at the start of the 2022/23 season, Sykes has been one of the more reliable assets at Ashton Gate.

Mark Sykes Championship stats, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Starts Goals Assists 22/23 36 29 5 1 23/24 40 31 5 4 24/25 15 10 0 2

In his first two seasons at the club, Sykes notched up 11 goals and provided six assists in all competitions.

A hamstring injury has halted his progress somewhat this season, but he returned to the starting eleven with an assist against Sheffield Wednesday on January 22.

Bristol City are one of four sides in the second tier yet to bring in any new faces this winter. If Liam Manning isn't able to bring in anyone before the window shuts, it's vital that the Robins are able to keep their current key players, which looks likely in Mark Sykes' case.