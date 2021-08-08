Bristol City man wants transfer exit

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has told Bristol Live that midfielder Adam Nagy wants to leave the club this summer.

The 26-year-old was left out of the matchday squad yesterday for the club’s opening Sky Bet Championship game of the season as they drew 1-1 with Blackpool at Ashton Gate.

It is said that Nagy was seen at the ground in his club tracksuit, which has only served to heighten speculation that he could well leave the Robins during the current transfer window.

Now Pearson has provided the following update on the situation surrounding the Hungarian international:

“Adam Nagy is fine.

“But he has expressed a wish to leave and it’s more important to play players that want to be here.”

Nagy expressed his desire to leave privately, however the club are yet to have received any bids for the midfielder so far.

The player was also made available for transfer by the club last summer, but as with the situation now, they failed to garner any acceptable bids.

Signed back in 2019 from Italian side Bologna, Nagy has made 61 appearances for the Robins and has one year remaining on his current contract.

The Verdict

It has been a strange few years all round for Nagy since joining the club and it appears that his stint in English football could well be coming to an end.

I could certainly see him moving abroad during the current window and I think it would be best for all parties if his departure can be completed sooner rather than later.

He is a talented player, but clearly Pearson only wants to work with individuals who actually want to wear the red shirt.

The Robins will now be looking to get a good fee for the midfielder after he entered the final 12 months on his deal with the club.