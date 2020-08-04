Bristol City man reveals stance on Celtic move and discusses new Robins contract

Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has revealed he is flattered by reports linking him with a move to Celtic and suggested that he will listen if there is concrete interest from the Scottish club.

The Swede has been hugely impressive for the Robins this term, finishing the season with three goals and 12 assists – the joint-most goal contributions of any player in the squad.

Despite his impact in the final third, Eliasson struggled to cement his place in South West club’s starting XI and with one year left on his current deal has been linked with leaving Ashton Gate this summer.

The Robins have been unable to extend his current deal so far, with previous reports indicating it won’t happen while they’re still a Championship club.

Celtic, Lazio and Fenerbahce have all been linked as potential destinations and, speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, the 24-year-old has revealed his stance on a potential move.

He said: “Of course, it’s flattering. When you were a kid, you always had a dream of playing in one of the three or four biggest leagues in Europe. I hope to fulfil that dream one day.”

The Robins triggered the one-year extension in his current deal earlier this year and Eliasson explained that he has not yet decided whether to sign an extension but that he will listen to concrete offers from elsewhere.

He said: “There’s been a bit of talk about extending [contract at Bristol]. But it can swing very fast in this business, with other clubs and with Bristol City. I leave it to my agent.

“If something concrete happens, I listen. I do not want to hear about the slightest interest from Bristol City or another club, but more about something that is really on the table and is serious.”

The Verdict

It appears that Eliasson’s future remains very much up in the air.

The winger was fantastic going forward last season but didn’t seem to have the trust of his manager when the Robins weren’t in the ascendancy in games. With that in mind, a move to Celtic could suit him given their domestic dominance.

The move seems as though it would be of interest to Eliasson as well, who looks to be keen to make the next step after three years at Ashton Gate. That said, his comments don’t seem to suggest that he has closed the door on staying in Bs3.