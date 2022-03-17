Bristol City man reaches agreement with club over his future at Ashton Gate

Bristol City forward Chris Martin has decided to extend his stay at Ashton Gate for another 12 months after reaching an agreement with the Championship side.

As confirmed by the Robins’ official website, Martin has put pen to paper on a contract extension which will see him remain at the club until 2023.

Since joining City in 2020, the forward has managed to score 13 goals for the club in all competitions whilst he has also provided nine assists for his team-mates.

Martin’s latest strike came during the Robins’ 2-1 defeat to Coventry City last month.

Since this particular fixture, Nigel Pearson’s side have continued to struggle for consistency in the second-tier.

Despite securing all three points in their clash with Blackburn Rovers, the club’s progress has been hindered by defeats to Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City and Barnsley.

Set to face West Bromwich Albion this weekend, the Robins will be determined to produce a positive performance in this fixture.

After signing his new deal, Martin revealed that he is excited about staying at the club.

Speaking to the club’s website, the forward said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and am excited about staying for at least another year.

“I’m keen to continue contributing so we finish as high up the table as possible so we head into next season with some momentum.”

The Verdict

The Robins will be delighted by this news as Martin has produced some impressive performances for the club in the Championship during the current campaign.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the second-tier whilst he has also chipped in with four assists in 37 league appearances.

Having made this decision regarding his future, Martin can now focus on helping his side end the current campaign on a positive note.

If the Robins are able to nail their transfer recruitment this summer, there is no reason why they cannot reach new heights in the Championship with Martin in their side next season.