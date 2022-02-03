Bristol City man makes honest transfer admission after Cardiff City speculation

Bristol City forward Nahki Wells has admitted he did consider a move away from Ashton Gate in the January window after interest from Cardiff City.

The 31-year-old has endured a frustrating individual campaign, making 20 appearances for the Robins, the majority from the bench, and managing just one goal.

With Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin and Andi Weimann all options for Nigel Pearson up top, it’s hard to see many more opportunities coming to Wells for the remainder of the campaign.

And, speaking to Bernews, Wells revealed it’s for that reason that he was disappointed he couldn’t secure a move away last month, even if he has no problems with Pearson or remaining at Bristol City.

“I thought, ‘If I can go out [on loan] and play, I’ll do it. It didn’t transpire. The club had other thoughts, and I accepted that.

“We’re footballers at heart, and we’re at our happiest when we’re playing and doing well. I entertained it, and the club knew my wishes respectfully, but nothing came of it because of their approach to not wanting to lose me and because they would need to replace me. I’ll just get my head down and keep working hard.”

The verdict

You have to appreciate the honesty from Wells here and ultimately he is a player that just wants to get minutes every week, so that attitude has to be respected by all, including the Bristol City fans.

He also understands the clubs position and you can see why they didn’t want to let him go in the January window because an injury or two could leave them short.

So, Wells will have to be patient and try to take any chances that come his way in the coming months before reassessing his future in the summer.

