Highlights Bristol City's Cam Pring was flattered by the West Ham transfer rumors but was surprised by them, showing his focus on his current club.

Pring's performances have caught the eye, but he is not desperate to leave Bristol City this summer and is focused on helping the team succeed.

Bristol City may need to make a decision soon about Pring's contract, but for now, he is determined to maintain his high standards and contribute to the team's success.

Bristol City’s Cam Pring has admitted that he was ‘flattered’ to be linked with West Ham United this summer.

Cam Pring continues to impress at Bristol City

The left-back joined the Robins as a teenager in 2016, and he had to be patient for opportunities after the move, as he had a series of spells away from the club out on loan.

However, the 25-year-old has managed to nail down a regular spot in the squad over the past two years, and he has played an important part, featuring in 64 games over the two seasons.

And, those performances have caught the eye, as it was claimed earlier in the window that the Hammers were interested in Pring as they look to strengthen their left-back department.

That transfer talk has cooled, but Pring told Bristol Live that it was nice to see that he was thought to be on the radar of the Londoners, who will be playing in the Europa League next season.

“It’s always flattering when clubs are interested in you, but it came as a surprise for me as much as everyone else. I got a message off my friends one day, and that’s literally all I heard about it, so I was just as surprised as everyone else.”

Will Cam Pring leave Bristol City?

Those comments don’t show someone who is desperate to move on this summer, with Pring clearly not paying too much attention to the outside news, and he’s not one who will be instructing his agent to find him a new club.

Of course, like all players in the Championship, he will have ambitions and dreams of playing in the Premier League, but his only focus is on helping Nigel Pearson’s side right now, and he acknowledged he has a big battle on his hands to stay in the XI ahead of Roberts.

In truth, a move to West Ham would have been a shock, but Pring is someone who has the abilities to make that next step up at some point in his career.

As mentioned, the transfer talk hasn’t picked up recently, and with Pring starting the two league games this season, it seems apparent he will remain at Ashton Gate.

But, in the long-term, Bristol City will have to make a decision. Pring has a year left on his contract with the club, but they have a 12-month option, meaning he effectively has two years to go. So, you would imagine they will try to tie him down to a longer deal in the next year.

What next for Cam Pring and Bristol City?

The player will only be focused on Bristol City, and, as outlined above, he has a battle for his place in the side after the arrival of Roberts, so it’s about maintaining the high standards he has set.

Four points from the first two games shows there’s a lot of quality, and a good mentality, among the Bristol City squad, and they will believe they can do well this season despite having an inferior budget to many in the league.