Bristol City man makes decision on future amid recent Stoke City interest

Andreas Weimann has signaled his intent to sign a new contract with Bristol City, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Robins’ forward has been facing the prospect of an uncertain future with his contract at Ashton Gate due to come to an end at the end of June.

While the club revealed that a number of players would be moving on after disclosing their retained list for the new season, Weimann was one of the players who was said to be in ‘ongoing discussions’ over a new deal.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed an excellent time at the club after scoring 21 goals in 101 appearances for the club, however a significant injury problem meant that the player was limited to just seven appearances last term.

Stoke City were credited as being one of the clubs interested in a move for Weimann, however it seems that the former Austria international has agreed to extend his stay at Ashton Gate.

What this means for his first team aspirations next season remains to be seen, but after putting his injury woes behind him the forward will surely be hoping that he can kick on and prove to Nigel Pearson that he can justify the new contract.

The verdict

I think that this is a good decision from Andreas Weimann.

The last 12 months have been very difficult for the player and his focus must now be on knuckling down and looking to reestablish himself as a Championship player.

No one knows the forward better than the Robins and so this could be the best possible platform to try and get the 30-year-old back to his best.

It’s also great that the Robins clearly trust the player enough to offer him new terms – something that will surely mean a lot to the player.