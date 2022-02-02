Bristol City man linked with fresh transfer exit

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells is said to be of interest to two MLS clubs, as per a recent report by Bristol Live.

The 31-year-old striker was linked with a loan move to both Cardiff and Swansea City during the closing few hours of the January transfer window before eventually staying put at Ashton Gate for the time being.

Bristol City were insistent that Wells would only leave the club on a permanent deal due to his value to them and in the end went on to knock back two separate loan bids as a result of this stance.

Wells has fallen to fourth choice in the striking pecking order at the club behind Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo and Andi Weimann and could well be keen on a move abroad should an opportunity arise between now and the end of the campaign.

MLS clubs are set to kick off their new season in February, with two sides being said to have begun closely monitoring the Bermudan international’s situation at Ashton Gate.

Wells still has another year to run on his contract with the Robins.

The Verdict

This seems like a potential move that could really appeal to Wells, especially at this stage of his career.

He is now well into his prime and realistically only has one big contract left in him before he hangs up his boots.

Therefore a move to the USA could offer him the financial security that he needs to have a good life after he moves away from playing football in the years ahead.

It would be interesting to see how Bristol City would react if bids were indeed forthcoming for the striker over the next few months, especially as he is out of favour under Nigel Pearson at present.