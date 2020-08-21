Bristol City man in-demand as Championship rival make move

Bristol City winger Jonny Smith is attracting the interest of Championship new boys, Wycombe Wanderers.

Gareth Ainsworth is putting plans in place for Wycombe’s venture into the Championship next season after manoeuvring his side through the League One play-offs this summer.

As per a report from Football Insider, a bid has been ‘tabled’ by Wycombe in an attempt to lure Smith out of Ashton Gate ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 23-year-old has never featured for the senior side in Bristol, who took the winger on board from Wrexham back in 2016.

Loan spells with Cheltenham, Fylde and Tranmere came between 2016 and 2019, before Bristol City opted to send Smith to Oldham Athletic.

The 2019/20 season saw the winger impress for Oldham, scoring nine goals in 28 League Two appearances in the league and also registering an impressive six assists from the flank.

In addition to that, there was a goal in the FA Cup and Football League Trophy.

It is claimed that Ainsworth feels that Smith is a player that could make the step up from the lower echelons of the Football League into the Championship to assist Wycombe’s adaptation to the second-tier.

The Verdict

Smith has done well in the lower leagues, but it’s a big step up into the Championship.

Ainsworth clearly sees something in the 23-year-old, however, and given he’s got Wycombe this far you’ve got to trust his judgement.

There’s a player in Smith that likes to attack, which is a brave trait that will be needed as Wycombe step up into the Championship.

