Bristol City man facing fresh concern in injury recovery

Bristol City defender Ryley Towler appears to have suffered another setback in his recovery from injury, a report from Bristol Live has revealed.

The 19-year-old has made five first-team appearances for the Robins since the start of last season, and also featured regularly for National League side Grimsby in a loan spell in the first half of this season.

However, the defender has not featured for Bristol City since January, something Nigel Pearson has put down to a back injury that is linked to his age as his body continues to develop.

It has seemed as though Towler was closing in on a return to action, with the teenager named in the starting lineup for the Robins’ Under 23s clash with Cardiff City on Tuesday afternoon.

Now though, it appears that this latest step on the road to recovery for Towler, has not exactly gone to plan.

According to this latest update, the teenager fell to the ground after winning on the Bristol City byline, and was then helped off to be substituted after receiving treatment for an apparent groin problem.

It remains to be seen what the full extent of the issue is, with Pearson likely to provide an injury update in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, ahead of the Robins’ clash with Birmingham this weekend.

The Verdict

This news will be a significant concern for those of a Bristol City persuasion.

Pearson is already facing something of a defensive injury crisis at the minute, with Tomas Kalas, Rob Atkinson, George Tanner and Nathan Baker all currently unavailable.

As a result, an injury to Towler does look to be just about the last thing the Robins needed with regards to their backline, and it now leaves them struggling for options in that position.

For Towler as well, you do have to feel sorry for a player to be suffering these sorts of issues at such a young age, especially when it looked as though he could soon be getting a chance to prove himself at senior level.