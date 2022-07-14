Bristol City man emerges as a transfer target for League One outfit

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary is attracting interest from League One side Exeter City, according to a report from Bristol Live.

It is understood that the Grecians are keen on securing a loan deal for O’Leary as they aim to bolster their options in this particular position.

O’Leary emerged as a potential target for MK Dons earlier this month.

However, a move to Stadium MK is now looking unlikely following the Dons’ decision to re-sign Jamie Cumming on loan from Chelsea.

The Robins are not expected to sanction a departure for O’Leary until new signing Stefan Bajic receives international clearance and makes a full recovery from a wrist injury.

Despite Exeter’s interest, Nigel Pearson’s side are likely to keep O’Leary at the club for the opening stages of the season in order to give Bajic time to adapt to his new surroundings.

O’Leary had to wait until December to make his first league appearance of the 2020/21 campaign.

The keeper went on to feature in 10 consecutive games for the Robins before losing his place in the club’s starting eleven to Daniel Bentley.

Bentley played 38 games last season and is currently expected to line up against Hull City on July 30th.

The Verdict

When you consider that Exeter will not be able to turn to Cameron Dawson for inspiration next season due to the fact that the keeper’s loan spell at the club expired following the culmination of the previous term, it is hardly a surprise that they are on the lookout for a new shot-stopper.

If O’Leary falls down the pecking order at Ashton Gate in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 campaign, the Robins should consider sanctioning a loan move for the keeper to the Grecians.

Providing that O’Leary goes on to feature on a regular basis for Exeter, he could potentially make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the Robins.

The Championship outfit may not necessarily miss O’Leary if Bentley and Bajic are able to push each other to new heights in the coming months.