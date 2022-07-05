Bristol City man emerges as a loan target for League One outfit

Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary is believed to be attracting interest from Milton Keynes Dons, according to a report from Bristol Live.

It is understood that the Dons are hoping to secure the services of the Robins goalkeeper on a loan deal this summer.

City are set to finalise a deal for Stefan Bajic ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and it is believed that this move could have an impact on O’Leary’s future at Ashton Gate.

Bajic is being brought to the club to provide some added competition for Daniel Bentley who is currently the Robins’ first-choice shot-stopper.

As well being a target for MK Dons, another unnamed League One side has enquired about O’Leary’s availability this summer.

Whereas the Dons are currently able to call upon the services of Franco Ravizzioli and Ronnie Sandford, they are looking to bolster their options in this particular position following the departure of loanee Jamie Cumming.

O’Leary was handed the chance to prove himself in the Championship last season.

The keeper made nine consecutive appearances for the Robins at this level before being replaced in the club’s starting eleven by Bentley.

Although O’Leary’s current contract is set to expire in 2023, City do possess an option to extend his stay for another 12 months.

The Verdict

If O’Leary is set to slip down the pecking order at the club, the Robins ought to consider loaning him out to a team like MK Dons who are looking to strengthen their options in the goalkeeping position.

When you consider that Daniel Bentley made 38 appearances in the second-tier during the previous term, O’Leary may be forced to watch on from the sidelines next season if he stays at the club.

In order to prevent his development from stalling, it could be argued that the keeper should actively be seeking a temporary move away.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, O’Leary will improve as a player and thus bolster his chances of challenging for a regular spot in the Robins’ team when he returns to Ashton Gate.